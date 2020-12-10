34 violations against media freedoms in Palestine during past month: Report

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms has monitored a total of 34 violations against media freedoms in Palestine in November, with a slight decrease in the total number of violations compared to October, during which 38 violations were documented.

The Israeli Occupation committed the vast majority of the total violations during the past month, 22 violations out of a total of 34 violations, while various Palestinian authorities committed 5 violations, and Facebook Company committed 7 violations, represented by blocking and closing the accounts of journalists and media sites.

Israeli Violations:

The Israeli assaults and violations against Palestinian journalists and media freedoms have slightly decreased in November, during which a total of 22 violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces and authorities were documented compared to 31 violations documented during October.

With regard to the nature of committed violations in the past month, they do not differ in type and comprehensiveness from those committed and documented in the preceding month. In other words, these violations include arrest, assault, storming, summoning, and closure of institutions. The most notable and prominent of these violations is the assault of settlers and occupation soldiers against 13 Palestinian journalists, preventing them from coverage and suppressing them in a peaceful march in Salfeet. This is in addition to closing Palestine TV Office in Jerusalem, once again, and arresting the journalist Bushra Al-Taweel for the second time this year. In addition to other direct assaults against journalists such as the injury of journalists Hazem Bader and Ameer Shaheen by gas bombs.

# Nature of Violation Name of Journalist/Institution 1 Summoning and questioning Journalist Christine Rinawi/Palestine TV 2 Injury by a gas bomb Journalist Hazem Bader Journalist Ameer Shaheen 3 Injuries by stones Journalist Hisham Abu Shaqra Journalist Hazem Imad Nasser Journalist Ja’af Ishtayya 4 Storming a house Journalist Raed Abu Rmailah 5 Arrest Journalist Bushra Al-Taweel 6 Closure of media agency Closing Palestine TV Office in Jerusalem again 7 Prevention from coverage Journalist Tarek Yousef Photojournalist Alaa’ Badarnah Journalist Khaled Saleh Mahmoud Budair Photojournalist Raneen Sawafta Photojournalist Issam Al-Rimawi Photojournalist Nidal Shafeeq Ishtayya Cameraman Majdi Mohammad Ishtayya Journalist Mohammad Turabi Photojournalist Nasser Sulaiman Ishtayya Journalist Mohammad Abdelqader Hassan Ishtayya

Palestinian Violations:

MADA Center has documented a slight increase in the number of Palestinian violations against journalists and media freedoms in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. It documented a total of 5 violations committed by different Palestinian authorities during November, compared to two violations documented during October. The Palestinian violations were divided into 3 violations that took place in Gaza Strip and two violations in the West Bank. The majority of Palestinian violations committed against journalists were mostly summons and investigations.