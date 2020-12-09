China provides new anti-coronavirus medical aid to Arab League; Morocco to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to citizens

CAIRO, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — China on Tuesday delivered the second batch of anti-coronavirus medical aid, including 130,000 N95 masks, to the Arab League based in Cairo, capital of Egypt. Meanwhile, Morocco decided to provide coronavirus vaccine free of charge to all citizens.

“We will never forget how the leaders of the Arab countries expressed their solidarity with China via messages and phone calls at its most difficult time of fighting the pandemic,” Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said at the delivery ceremony.

The Arab countries have donated to China more than 10 million face masks and other urgently needed medical supplies, Liao said.

In return, China has sent to the Arab countries more than 1 million testing kits and over 18 million masks, and dispatched medical teams to eight Arab countries to help combat the pandemic, the Chinese envoy noted, adding that over 40 video meetings on sharing anti-coronavirus experience have been convened between the health experts from both sides.

Iran’s total COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,062,397 after 11,023 new infections were recorded on Tuesday, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The pandemic has so far claimed 50,917 lives in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, up by 323 in the past 24 hours. A total of 754,224 patients in Iran have recovered from the disease, while 5,780 remained in intensive care units, Lari added.

In Morocco, 2,900 new COVID-19 cases and 50 more deaths from the virus were registered, raising the total infections in the kingdom to 384,088 and the death toll to 6,370.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Tuesday ordered the government to provide a vaccine against COVID-19 free of charge to all the inhabitants.

A mass vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic is to be launched in the coming weeks, the Royal Cabinet said in a statement.

Morocco is at the final stages of starting a nationwide vaccination program aiming to vaccinate 80 percent of its adults using the Chinese vaccine produced by Sinopharm, a branch of China National Biotec Group.

Turkey added 33,198 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,593 symptomatic patients, as its total number of symptomatic coronavirus patients surged to 552,304, Turkish Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 211 to 15,314, while the total recoveries climbed to 441,515 after 5,245 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Iraq reported 2,123 new coronavirus infections and 17 more deaths, taking the total COVID-19 cases to 568,138 and the death toll to 12,477. The tally of recoveries in Iraq rose by 2,339 to 498,064.

Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Iraqi Health Ministry’s Public Health Department, told the official Iraqi News Agency that Iraq is witnessing improvement in the epidemiological situation, as the coronavirus infections have decreased.

Saudi Arabia reported 193 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths, taking the kingdom’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 359,115 and its death toll to 5,989.

The total number of recoveries in the kingdom increased to 349,414, after 246 new recoveries were confirmed on Tuesday.

Israel reported 700 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 347,497, while the death toll rose by one to 2,925.

The three-week night curfew in Israel, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, is likely to be canceled, Israel’s state-owned Kan News reported on Tuesday.

Israel’s Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri said that legal difficulties could prompt the Israeli government to consider other restrictions at its meeting on Wednesday, citing that such curfew could lead to petitions to the High Court against its legality.

Jordan reported 3,062 new coronavirus infections and 46 more fatalities, taking the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 247,131 and the death toll to 3,162. The tally of recoveries in the kingdom rose by 5,025 to 197,058.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 1,260 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, raising its total infections to 178,837 and its death toll to 596. The total number of recoveries in the UAE rose by 584 to 160,295.

Kuwait reported 301 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 144,900 and the death toll to 900 in the country.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced the recovery of 297 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 140,638.

The Qatari health ministry announced 117 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 140,203.

The tally of recoveries in Qatar rose by 214 to 137,708, while the total account of fatalities remained at 239 for the seventh day running, according to the ministry. Enditem