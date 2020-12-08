Israeli forces’ rubber bullet severely injures Palestinian child in eye

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian child has been shot and seriously injured in the eye by Israeli forces on Sunday evening in the Issawiya neighborhood of the occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Information Center reported on Monday that Israeli soldiers stormed the area in an attempt to intimidate the Palestinian youths protesting against earlier raids by the troops on their houses.

Omar Ahmed, the Palestinian kid, sustained critical injuries by a rubber bullet.

The troops blocked roads and provoked the Palestinians, the report said, adding that the Israeli forces also set up a makeshift checkpoint to restrict the movement of locals.

Local media said four young Palestinians were also injured during scuffles with Israeli forces in the town of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus. There, Israeli troops used tear gas against the Palestinians.

The Palestinian homes had been ransacked and residents interrogated by Israeli troops before clashes erupted.

Violent tactics against Palestinians, including using tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets, and live rounds, are the tools of the trade for Israeli forces.

In March 2019, UNICEF said about 40 Palestinian children had been killed in a year of anti-occupation protests along the fence that separates the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Recently, the Israeli regime cleared soldiers involved in the February shooting of a Palestinian child in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

The nine-year-old boy, identified as Malik Eissa, had just gotten off a school bus when he was shot; and lost his eye.

The troops claimed, back then, that they had used non-lethal weapons in response to customary protests in the area against the occupation.

The Israeli court in the case said it had investigated the “sad” incident, but the proof was not sufficient for prosecution after interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage and other evidence. The boy’s family said they had been the victim of injustice twice — first when the boy was shot and now with the investigation being closed.