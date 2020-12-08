IOF demolish homes housing 35 people near Jericho

PNN/ Jericho/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday demolished at least three homes and displaced 35 residents, in a Bedouin community in Al-Auja town, north of Jericho.

The mayor of Al-Auja, Salah Freijat, told “Wafa” that large forces of the occupation army, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the community and proceeded to demolish three homes owned by citizens: Hani and his son, Ata Traifat, housing 25 people, in addition to the home of Suleiman Dawood Tarifat, home to 10 people.

He added that the citizens confronted the occupation forces, and clashes erupted, during which the soldiers fired stun grenades and tear gas, closed all entrances to the area, and prevented the entry of the press and human rights teams, noting that the demolition process continues until this moment.