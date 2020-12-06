The People’s Party condemns settler attack on the Church of Gethsemane in Jerusalem  

The Palestinian People’s Party strongly condemned the attack by a settler of the Gethsemane Church in the occupied capital, Jerusalem, and the attempt to burn it down.

In a press statement, the party pointed out that this was not the first time places of worship and Islamic and Christian holy sites were targeted by gangs of the Zionist occupation. Prior to this, there have been numerous attacks and crimes perpetrated which have impacted on Muslim and Christian worshipers and clerics, especially in Jerusalem, the capital of the occupied State of Palestine.

The party affirmed that these attacks are organized terrorist acts committed by the occupation authorities and settler gangs. These assaults seek to terrorise the Palestinian people and are part of the ongoing efforts to displace the indigenous population from the city of Jerusalem, in order to tighten control over it and Judaize the city in clear violation of all international laws and conventions.

The Palestinian People’s Party also called on the official Palestinian leadership and its government to adopt a comprehensive national plan to defend Jerusalem, preserve its institutions, and support the residents in resisting the ongoing oppression.