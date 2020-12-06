Nativity Square almost empty as Bethlehem lights Christmas Tree

PNN/ Bethlehem/

For the first time in years, Bethlehem city has celebrated the Christmas tree lighting in the Nativity Square with only a few people in the Nativity square.

The event, which yearly gathered thousands of people who came to Bethlehem from all areas of the world, was held during the weekend lockdown and in synchronization with the tree lighting in the nearby Beit Jala town, in order to commit to health protocols and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lighting of the Christmas tree was celebrated with the participation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh via video call, and in the presence of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Rola Maayah, the Governor of Bethlehem Kamel Hmaid, and clerics.

Instead, the celebrations were broadcasted through social media websites, with the presence of a few citizens and members of the municipality.

In his speech at the tree lighting ceremony, Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said, “We welcome a new year for which we look to end the division, and we are more determined to confront the occupation.”

Shtayyeh added, “Together, we defeated international plans to annex our land and legalize settlements, and we will defeat settlement and occupation. We have presented a message about political steadfastness in the face of the colonial occupation pandemic, and with regard to the seizure of our money, and a message on national steadfastness in the face of the disease pandemic.”

The ceremony, which started with the national anthem, included a three-dimensional presentation of the Christmas story and two theater plays, “The Star of Bethlehem.”