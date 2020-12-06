EU demands investigation into Israel’s use of lethal force against children

by Roddy Keenan/ UK/

The European Union (EU) called on the Israeli government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the martyrdom of 14-year-old child Ali Abu Alia, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in Al-Mughayyir on Friday evening

A statement from the EU called on the Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the young boy’s horrific death, in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Expressing ‘heartfelt condolences’ with Ali Abu Alia’s family, the EU statement asked, “How many other Palestinian children will be exposed to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces?”

Supporting calls for an investigation into the killing, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, said in a tweet that “Israel must swiftly and independently investigate this shocking and unacceptable incident.”

Mladenov added “Children have special protection under international law, and they must be protected from violence.”

Meanwhile, US Democratic Party Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib tweeted a picture of the young boy, under the words, ‘No child deserves to die like this.’

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killing as a “war crime”, and demanded that Israel be held accountable. Describing what happened, the Mayor of Al-Mughayir, Amin Abu Alya, said ‘Israeli troops stationed at the eastern entrance to the village, targeted a number of teenagers with live ammunition and metal-coated bullets during clashes.”

In 2019 alone, the human rights group B’tselem found that the Israeli occupation forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of these, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), and three within Israel.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group concluded.