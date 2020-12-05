Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Child near Ramallah

Ramallah/PNN/

13-year-old Ali Ayman Abu-Alayya succumbed to wounds he had sustained in the abdomen after he was shot with live ammunition by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday night that a Palestinian child – who was shot and critically injured by Israeli occupation forces during clashes earlier today in the village of al-Mughayir, to the northeast of Ramallah – had succumbed to his wounds.

Following his critical injury today, the child was rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, in the center of the occupied West Bank, and was immediately placed for surgery. However, attempts at resuscitation all failed and the child was pronounced dead.

The Presidency of the State of Palestine condemned today the cold-blooded murder crime by Israeli occupation forces of Palestinian child Ali Ayman Abu-Alayya, describing it as the latest episode in Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Presidency called on the international community to work to provide protection for the Palestinian people, end the occupation and help the Palestinians establish an independent state of their own with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For his part Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh wrote in his twitter :”The martyrdom of 13-year-old Ali Ayman Abu-Alayya from al-Mughayir village is a new crime added to the occupation’s long record”.

Israel continues to target our old and young people, trees, stones, and everything that is Palestinian. May Ali’s soul rest in eternal peace, Shtayyeh said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said today it will prosecute the occupying state of Israel before the International Criminal Court over the fatal shooting of Palestinian child Ali Ayman Abul-Alayya, 13, earlier today.

Abu-Alayya was announced dead tonight after he succumbed to wounds sustained in the abdomen from live ammunition fired at him by the Israeli occupation forces in his hometown village of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah, earlier today.

The Ministry called in a statement upon the ICC to open an immediate investigation into the crimes of the Israeli occupation and to ultimately hold Israeli war criminals to account.

It held the Israeli occupation’s government of Benjamin Netanyahu fully and directly responsible for today’s crime, which it said was a translation of the instructions of the political leadership in the occupying state to its forces, in a way that makes it easy for them to shoot Palestinian citizens without being punished.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.