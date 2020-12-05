EU Delegation calls for bringing the Israeli killers of the child Abu Alia to justice

Jerusalem /PNN/

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians today called for an investigation into the Israeli army killing yesterday of a Palestinian child in the occupied West Bank.

The EU Delegation said: “shocking incident must be swiftly and fully investigated by the Israeli authorities in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The army killed Ali Abu Alayya, 13, during a protest at al-Mughayyer village, near Ramallah.

“Children enjoy special protection under international law,” said the Delegation in a tweet. “How many more Palestinian children will be subject to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces?”

It also extended its “most heartfelt condolences” to Abu Alayya’s parents and his family.

Hundreds of Palestinians participated today in the funeral of 13-year-old Ali Abu Alayya, who was killed by Israeli soldiers yesterday, in his al-Mughayyer hometown, northeast of Ramallah.

The funeral left Ramallah hospital this morning in a military procession attended by hundreds of people despite the coronavirus lockdown imposed today in the West Bank.

The body was taken to his town where he was laid to rest at the local cemetery.

Palestinian and international officials have strongly condemned the army killing of Abu Alaya.