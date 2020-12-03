MoH: 19 deaths and 2,738 new cases of Coronavirus during past 24 hours 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila said that 2,738 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded during the past 24 hours, while the rate of recovery from the virus in Palestine reached 76.1%, and the rate of active cases reached 23.1%, and the death rate was 0.8%.

In the daily report on the epidemiological situation of Coronavirus in Palestine, Minister Al-Kaila added, today, Thursday, that 13 deaths were recorded in the West Bank, “Jenin (4), Nablus (3), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (3), Qalqilya (1), Hebron (1), Tulkarm (1) ”, 4 deaths in the Gaza Strip, and two deaths in Jerusalem.

As for recovering cases, they were recorded as follows: Hebron (154), Jenin (148), Nablus (224), Tulkarm (44), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (132), Salfit (13), Qalqilya (36), Jericho and Al-Aghwar. (8), Gaza Strip (502), Jerusalem (208).

She added that the new casualties were distributed according to the following: Hebron (266), Nablus (311), Bethlehem (162), Qalqilya (64), Ramallah and Al-Bireh (192), Jenin (342), Jericho and Al-Aghwar (19), Salfit (105). ), Tulkarm (134), Tubas (50), the suburbs of Jerusalem (44), the Gaza Strip (827), and the city of Jerusalem (222).

The Minister of Health indicated that there are 74 patients in the intensive care rooms, including 17 patients on artificial respirators.