32 Palestinians injured during Israeli suppression of a central march

PNN/ Ramallah/

32 Palestinian civilians were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets and teargas inhalation during the suppression by the Israeli occupation army of a central march in the “Al-Ras” area west of Salfit.

The wounded included the two secretaries of the Fatah movement in Salfit Abd al-Sattar Awad and Jihad Ramadan in the foot, The deputy head of the “Fatah” movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, suffocated as a result of inhaling tear gas.

The Israeli occupation army fired rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas at the participants, resulting in dozens of gunshot injuries and suffocation.

The march was launched towards the lands threatened by settlement, to counter the attempts of the Israeli occupation to seize the lands of citizens to expand the outposts.