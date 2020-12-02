IOF arrest 10 citizens in West Bank raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday overnight arrested 10 citizens from separate areas in the West Bank.

Local sources reported to the official agency that the occupation forces arrested two brothers Maher from the city of Qalqilya, and a young man from the village of Kafr Laqif, east of the city, after they raided and searched their homes.

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested three citizens after they raided a number of houses, and arrested two from the Kroum Ashour area and Ein Beit al-Ma` camp, and a freed prisoner from the village of Burqa, northwest of the city.

In Hebron, the occupation forces arrested a citizen from the town of Beit Kahil, north of the city, and and another from the town of Kharas, while he was in his workplace in the 48 lands.

In Jenin, the occupation forces arrested a man after they raided and searched his relatives’ house in the town of Qabatiya, south of the city.

In Ramallah, the occupation army arrested a freed prisoner from the town of Deir Abu Mishaal, northwest of Ramallah, after they raided his house and tampered with its contents.

Those forces also stormed the Jalazun camp, north of the city, and searched several houses and destroyed them, without any arrests reported.