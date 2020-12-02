At least one worker killed in bus run-over at Bethlehem checkpoint

PNN/ Bethlehem/

At least a worker in his thirties was killed and several others were injured and bruised as a result of being run over by a bus carrying workers at the military checkpoint 300 at the northern entrance to Bethlehem.

Hundreds of workers gather every dawn at the military checkpoint and undergo thorough search in order to go to their workplaces in Israel.

Local Palestinian sources said that at least one Palestinian worker died and six others were injured as a result of being run over by a driver at the Eged bus Company early Wednesday at dawn.

Video clips filmed by the workers showed the presence of a number of injured workers on the ground, and hundreds of workers from the Israeli police gathered around them.

Hebrew sources quoted the Israeli police as saying that one worker died and six others were wounded as a result of being run over, and the injured were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem.

The driver ran away from the site, but the police arrested him after that, and an investigation was opened into the details of the accident.

No official Palestinian statement has yet been issued, as the ramming operation took place inside the checkpoint, which connects Bethlehem with Jerusalem.