Palestinian forced to demolish own home in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) on Monday evening forced a Jerusalemite citizen to demolish his own house in Jabal Al-Mukaber neighborhood in the east of the city, under the pretext of no building permit.

According to local sources, the Israeli municipality forced the citizen, Fawwaz Abdo to destroy his house after threatening to make him pay heavy fines and expenses if its crews came to carry out the demolition.

The occupation threatens to make Palestinian homeowners incur exorbitant demolition expenses and fines if it comes to carry out the demolitions, forcing them to raze or remove their own homes.