PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Prisons Administration today transferred the minor detainee, Muhammad Munir Moqbel (16 years) from Al-Arroub camp north of Hebron to Hadassah Hospital, after he was severely beaten by the occupation forces during his arrest two days ago.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Soceity, the family reported that their son was severely assaulted, where he sustained a fracture in his left lower jaw and broken teeth, and he is supposed to undergo surgery today.