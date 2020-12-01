IOF storm the Bab al-Rahma chapel in the Al-Aqsa Mosque

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday stormed the Bab al-Rahma chapel in the eastern part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and filmed the worshipers inside.

Local sources reported that the occupation soldiers stormed the Bab al-Rahma chapel inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and carried out filming the worshipers and the prayer hall from the inside.

It is noteworthy that the eastern region of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Bab Al-Rahma chapel are subjected to systematic targeting by the occupation and its settlers, with the aim of controlling it.

The occupation authorities are constantly striving by various means and methods to close it again, converting it into a synagogue by removing worshipers and those stationed from it, in an attempt to empty it and implement its plans.