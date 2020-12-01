IOF demolish agricultural facility in village near Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Tuesday demolished an agricultural plantation in the village of Tal Zeef, south of Hebron.

The Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees, Fouad Al-Amor, stated that the occupation vehicles had demolished the agricultural throne near the archaeological area of ​​Tal Zeef, north of Yatta, belonging to the Shatat family.

Al-Amor indicated that this is the second time that the throne has been demolished, claiming that it is close to the settlement bypass line.

The occupation seeks, through its continuous measures, to tighten the screws on the residents of Yatta and al-Musafir, to force the residents and farmers to leave their homes and lands, which are coveted by the occupation government, which seeks to control it in favor of settlement.

Residents of Hebron, its villages and towns, are subjected to continuous violations by settlers and under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

Hebron is considered the second city after Jerusalem in the priorities of settlement targeting the occupation authorities due to its historical and religious importance.

Hebron suffers from the presence of more than fifty settlement outposts in which about thirty thousand settlers reside, and they are working to strengthen the overall grip on the city.