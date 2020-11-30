Abbas, Arab League chief discuss developments in Palestine

CAIRO/ Nov. 29 Xinhua

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas discussed on Sunday the latest developments in Palestine.

During a meeting in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Abbas and Aboul-Gheit reviewed various aspects of the Palestinian cause in the wake of the recent developments in the international political arena, the Arab League said in a statement.

President Abbas briefed the Arab League chief on Palestine’s recent move to restore relations with Israel, the Palestinian national reconciliation, and the impact of regional conditions on the Palestinian cause.

Aboul-Gheit, meanwhile, affirmed to Abbas that the Arab League will always “support the struggle and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in order to restore their legitimate rights, achieve just peace and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Abbas arrived Sunday in Cairo on an official visit during which he will meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi.

Earlier in the day, Abbas discussed the developments of the Palestinian cause with King Abdullah II of Jordan during a meeting in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

Abbas’s regional tour came two weeks after the Palestinian Authority decided to restore relations with Israel after the Palestinians halted them for six months in protest against Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. Enditem