MoH: Decrease in the spread of COVID-19 cases compared to previous days 

PNN/ Ramallah/

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kamal Al-Shakhra, said that the spread of the Coronavirus cases have decreased compared to the previous days, as a result of the intensified health and preventive measures and partial commitment to some areas, stressing that the ministry partially provided Corona swabs sufficient for ten days.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio, today, Thursday, Al-Shakhra warned that the spread of the Corona virus and the size of infections will be wider in the coming days, as winter approaches.

He stressed that his ministry is examining contacts and those with symptoms, stressing that contact is still the primary cause of the spread of the virus.

He pointed out that events and parties are still present in many governorates, with the exception of some areas where there is commitment.

And he called on citizens that any patient carrying the virus and showing symptoms, even if they were as few as a high temperature, should review health immediately so that his condition does not worsen.

He appealed to the citizens to review health if he learned that he had contact with a “Corona” patient.

Al-Shakhra mentioned that the government’s Follow-up and Monitoring Committee has followed with unremitting efforts the preventive measures, imposing closure in some areas if citizens do not adhere to the instructions.