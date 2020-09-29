Khaled calls for unity in struggle against occupation on Al-Aqsa Intifada anniversary

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, warned of the dangerous consequences of the policy of the Tel Aviv government in occupied Jerusalem, especially in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, holding it responsible for the deterioration of the situation, if it continues its irresponsible policy of wholesale demolition of citizens’ homes and the policy of transfer and silent ethnic cleansing in the city and its suburbs and continued to restrict the freedom of Palestinian citizens to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque and allow settlers to storm its courtyards and engage in acts of orgy and religious rituals in a manner that stirs the feelings of Palestinian citizens, taking advantage of this by the American administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transferring its embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city and also exploiting normalization agreements Which was signed under US sponsorship with the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He added that the encouragement of the Israeli government of settlers and the official Israeli extremists and others incursions into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the planned displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian citizens in and around occupied Jerusalem to empty the area of ​​its residents and turn it into a vital area for settlement activities, which would deteriorate the situation in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank , just as the provocative visit by former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon twenty years ago constituted the spark that ignited the second Palestinian intifada, with the the losses of property , infrastructure and of life from both the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

On this occasion, he called for the necessity to carry out the decisions of the leadership meeting on the nineteenth of May by dissolving from the agreements that were signed with the Israeli side and considering the transitional period stipulated in the agreements signed in Oslo, Cairo and Washington, with the obligations they entailed , no longer exist. In addition to withdrawing Palestinian recognition of the state of Israel and stopping the implementation of the Paris Economic Agreement with all its components, which was based on a satanic idea in violation of international law, reflecting annexation through a single customs envelope between the occupation state and the areas under occupation in a precedent that the history of colonialism did not know, except in case of Algeria before independence from France, and to continue to take practical steps towards the accession of the State of Palestine to all United Nations bodies, agencies and institutions in order to strengthen the political and diplomatic standing of the State of Palestine,

Tayseer Khaled reiterated the necessity of mobilizing the national forces to confront the occupation by enforcement the outcomes of the meeting with the General Secretaries of the national and Islamic factions on the third of this month with practical steps through accelerating the formation of the unified national leadership to lead popular resistance, and implementation of the national strategy, which should form a road map to widespread popular resistance, especially in the countryside threatened with settlement, Judaization, annexation, and to move forward to comprehensive national disobedience, which pushes the international community to actively intervene in order to convene an international conference for peace on the basis of international law and relevant international legitimacy decisions, to achieve a political settlement of the conflict that provides security and stability to all peoples and states in the region , Including the state of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital, and safeguarding the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes, from which they were displaced by brute military force.