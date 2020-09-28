PPS: No serious solutions regarding the case prisoner Maher Al-Akhras  

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) on Monday confirmed that there are no serious solutions regarding the case of the prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, who has been on hunger strike for 64 days, refusing his administrative detention.

Prisoner Al-Akhras, from the town of Silat al-Dhahr in Jenin, is facing serious and difficult health conditions in the Israeli “Kaplan” hospital, where the occupation has been holding him for nearly a month after he was transferred from the “Ramla Clinic” prison, in which he refuses to take support and conduct medical examinations.

PPS pointed out that the occupation authorities deliberately procrastinate in responding to the request of the mute prisoner, until he reaches a difficult and dangerous health condition, which causes him to have health problems that are difficult to confront later, and this is what I deliberately did in most cases of prisoners who went on hunger strikes for long periods.

PPS held the occupation fully responsible for the fate of the mute prisoner, especially with the continued spread of the epidemic to the occupation in a large way, which doubles the danger to his fate.

It is noteworthy that the al-Akhras prisoner (49 years) is married and father of six children, and was sane by the occupation several times. The first time was in 1989 and his detention continued for a period of seven months, and the second time in 2004 for two years, then he was re-arrested in 2009, and he remained in administrative detention for a period 16 months, and again he was arrested in 2018 and his detention continued for 11 months, and the current detention was on July 27, 2020 and the occupation authorities transferred him to administrative detention for a period of four months and was confirmed later, and finally the court resorted to a trick and in an attempt to circumvent his strike into what it calls a freeze Administrative detention, which does not mean the end of his detention.

The Prisoner’s Society called on all the competent authorities and international human rights institutions in particular to seriously intervene to put an end to the suffering of the mute prisoner and stop his arrest, pointing out that while demands are mounting for the release of prisoners and prisoners around the world, the Israeli occupation continues to arrest citizens and detain them in harsh conditions.