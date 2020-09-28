Normalization Agreements Encourage Israel to Construct more Settlement Units in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/By: Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain have signed normalization agreements with the Israeli occupation government in the White House-sponsored by the American administration. The Bahraini role in the signing ceremony was no more than a complementary and was only for media and political purposes, but normalization with the UAE was the real breakthrough.

This country is trying to present itself as a regional player in the region’s affairs, thus, it claims that it stands with the Palestinian people through preventing Israeli annexation of vast Palestinian areas of the West Bank. At the same time, Netanyahu in coordination with Beni Gatz has given green lights to the Higher Council of Construction at the Israeli Civil Administration for the approval of building 5,000 new settlement units in the West Bank.

In the context, the London-based Impact Foundation for Human Rights revealed a report about 112 Israeli companies that are working in the illegal seizure of real estate and property from Palestinians in the West Bank, including brokerage firms, Israeli Bank Leumi, and Bank Hapoalim, which are the institutions that are qualified for concluding big deals with official and private institutions in the United Arab Emirates. According to the report, those Zionist institutions have successfully contributed to accommodating more than half a million extremist Israeli settlers in hundreds of settlement units scattered throughout the occupied West Bank.

On the other hand, the Israeli government supports a settlement project in the West Bank as it provides generous assistance to illegal outposts in the so-called student villages of the “Kadama Association”, which provides guard services to the outposts. According to the association’s report, in 2018, it received the support of about NIS 4 million from the ministries of education and agriculture, and local authorities.

And the so-called “Kadma 3333” was established in 2013. Within the framework of this association’s work, eight student villages were established, six of them in the West Bank, in the settlements of Ma’aleh Ephraim, Al-Mouj, Shamaa, Bani Kidem, Rimonim, and Makhura, and 2 in kibbutzim Nir Oz in the environs of Gaza and Misgav General in the Galilee that accommodate about 300 students.

In recent years, this model of service has become a popular one, and as a means of developing settlements and outposts. It controls the largest area of land with the least number of inhabitants has found widespread popularity, whereby 11 outposts have been established in the form of agricultural farms in the West Bank since 2011.

In another context, the policy of demolishing homes and establishments of the Palestinians by the occupation authorities through various means to prevent them from using their lands for construction, where the Israeli Civil Administration and the so-called construction and organization inspector, specifically in areas C under the pretext that they are state lands or military areas or reserves, and are forbidden to build in. For this purpose, military orders are used, including Military Order No. 1797, which authorizes the occupation army to demolish orders within 96 hours.