IOF close Ibrahimi Mosque for Muslim worshipers for Jewish holiday

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli occupation authorities on Monday closed down the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron in front of Muslim worshipers, and tightened measures in its vicinity and in the Old City, under the pretext of securing settlers’ celebrations of “Yom Kippur”.

The official agency reported that the occupation forces deployed their soldiers in large numbers in the vicinity of the mosque and the Old City, and restricted the citizens who live in the area, in preparation for the settler celebrations.

The director of the Ibrahimi Mosque Sheikh Hefzy Abu Sneina, said that the occupation authorities closed the Ibrahimi Mosque with all its corridors, squares and courtyards, in front of the worshipers from 3 PM on Sunday, and will continue to close it till 10 PM on Monday, explaining that settlers have set up tents in a garden and a park The sanctuary.

For his part, member of the PLO Executive Committee, Ahmed Al-Tamimi, considered these measures a “flagrant violation of the monotheistic religions, a provocation and offense to the feelings of Muslims around the world, and an assault on human rights and freedom of worship, which is guaranteed by all laws and international laws.”

He noted that the closure of the campus coincides with the settlers’ attacks against the worshipers, the sanctuary of the sanctuary, as well as the prevention of raising the call to prayer through his headphones.

Al-Tamimi confirmed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which settlers continue to storm its squares almost daily, and the Ibrahimi Mosque, which was divided by the occupation authorities after the horrific massacre committed by the extremist Baruch Goldstein on February 25, 1994, in which 30 martyrs were killed, both of which are “two pure Islamic mosques with all their areas and all their parts. And all of their components have no relation to the Jews in them, and all measures taken against them are null.

It is noteworthy that the occupation authorities closed the Ibrahimi Mosque for two days on the 20th of this month, for the same reason, and they will close it on the 7th and 9th of next month, on the occasion of the Throne Day.