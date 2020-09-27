UN: Israeli forces demolish, seize 22 Palestinian structures in West Bank

Jerusalem /PNN/

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli authorities had either demolished or seized 22 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, displacing dozens in two weeks.

In its bi-weekly report published on Saturday, the UN office said the demolitions occurred during the period from September 8 to 21 and displaced 50 people and affected 200 others.

Israeli authorities usually demolish Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank, claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are nearly impossible to obtain.

Rights groups have time and again raised concern over the procedure, which largely bars affected people from being heard before a judicial body, the report added.

Israelis also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own homes or pay the demolition costs to the municipality if they do not.

Not only Palestinians but also the international community considers Israel’s demolition of Palestinian structures in the occupied territories illegal.

Palestinians say these demolitions facilitate Tel Aviv’s seizure of the lands and allow Israel to tighten its grip on the West Bank and Jerusalem.