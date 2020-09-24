IOF demolish residential tents and livestock barracks in village near Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished residential tents and livestock barracks in the village of Kisan, east of Bethlehem.

The deputy head of Kisan Village Council, Ahmed Ghazal, stated that the occupation forces stormed the area in the east of the village and closed it tightly, and prevented citizens from entering and leaving.

Ghazal explained that the bulldozers of the occupation demolished five barracks and three tents belonging to citizens in the area.

Ghazal pointed out that the occupation forces demolished the facilities under the pretext of not being licensed, an excuse that they always use to demolish and abuse residents of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

It is noteworthy that the village of Keesan has been undergoing an escalation for some time, represented by the suspension of construction in a school and the seizure of large areas of its lands.