Four injured by Israeli rubber bullets following protest

PNN/ Qalqilya/

Four young men were shot by rubber-coated metal bullets and dozens of people were severely suffocated during violent confrontations that broke out with the occupation army after a march denouncing normalization that set out in the town of Kafr Qaddum near Qalqilya.

The Coordinator of the Popular Resistance in Kafr Qaddum, Murad Shteiwi, stated that dozens of his soldiers and the so-called Border Guard forces attacked the youths after the march began with heavy firing of rubber-coated metal bullets, gas and sound bombs, which resulted in 4 injuries in the limbs and dozens of suffocation, all of which were treated in the field.

Shteiwi confirmed the outbreak of very violent confrontations from close range between the occupation soldiers and the youths who used stones and lit dozens of rubber tires near the gate that closed the village street, while the soldiers tried to set up ambushes in the olive fields with the aim of arresting the youths without recording any arrests.