United against COVID-19: Germany steps up its support for Palestine Refugees

Jerusalem/PNN/

The current COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the pressure on the existing challenges the approximately 5,6 million Palestine refugees face. The Federal Republic of Germany has subsequently stepped up its support for UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works agency

for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

On September 17, 2020, UNRWA signed contribution agreements for additional support totaling

EUR 53 million from the Federal Republic of Germany through KfW Development Bank.

The agreements will support education and health services particularly and will strengthen the

infrastructure in refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories.

“UNRWA’s work is key to the region’s stability. The current Corona pandemic and its socioeconomic implications have increased the pressure on the around five million Palestinian refugees protected and supported by UNRWA. It is of utmost importance to strengthen the health sector in the current situation and to ensure that basic services for the most vulnerable

can still be provided in order to avoid the worst.

Being one of the largest donors to UNRWA, we will continue our support for the Palestinian people,” said Mr. Christian Clages, Head of the Representative Office of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ramallah. EUR 28 million will be allocated to support the provision of education and health services for Palestine refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, and the Palestinian territories.

Another EUR 10 million will be allocated to improve the living conditions of Palestine refugees in

Lebanon through means of job creation in the fields of sustainable waste management and hygiene amongst others.

Finally, EUR 15 million will be allocated to improve living conditions in refugee camps in Jordan and the Gaza strip, including the construction of a new health center in Gaza and a solar station

in Amman. Germany is UNRWA’s largest donor since 2019.