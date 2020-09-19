 Palestinian and European photographers challenge the stereotypes and unframes the reality

Ramallah/PNN/

The European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff and the Palestinian Minister of Culture Dr. Atef Abu Seif inaugurated yesterday the photo exhibition ‘’Unframing Palestine’’ at Arine Rinawi academy in Jifna near Ramallah.

The exhibition is the outcome of a joint Palestinian European photo marathon organized by the European Union.

Twelve Palestinian and European photographers came together for one week in a unique photo marathon organized by the European Union. The photographers toured various places in the West Bank capturing their own angles of the Palestinian daily life. They have followed Palestinian women entrepreneurs supported by the EU during their workday.

The photographers toured East Jerusalem, refugee camps, Hebron, and historic sites where they met EU partners and explored various aspects of Palestinian life. All these visits were done while respecting the Covid-19 health protocols issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The outcome of this photo marathon included 64 photos representing the photographer’s narrative and perspective of Palestine outside the usual and expected frames. They were the outcome of daily workshops for the group where they exchanged ideas, discussed their approaches, and selected the photos.

This exhibition will be followed by two other exhibitions in Nablus and Hebron. In addition, an online exhibition will be launched and promoted to reach the wider audience particularly due to the Covid-19 restrictions that limit the number of visitors to such events.

At the opening of the exhibition, the European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff spoke with the photographers, listened to their impressions, and congratulated them for their work. He added: “Being here today simply gives hope. Hope is what we need at a time where we face Covid-19 and all the political uncertainties around us. Hope is maintained by art, culture, and young women and men like you.

We see here photos that break the stereotypes about Palestine. We see new perspectives and new angles. We see life and we see beauty. You – photographers – are our eyes to the world. Your work informs, inspires, and shakes us. I am proud of our support to this photo marathon and happy to see this amazing outcome of Palestinian and European photographers working together.’’