IOF demolish home under construction in Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli occupation bulldozers at dawn on Thursday demolished a house under construction in the village of Beit Sira, west of Ramallah.

According to local sources, a military force from the occupation army, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the village and proceeded to demolish an under-construction house belonging to Ismail Angawi and flattened the land, claiming that it was built without a permit.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces prevented the owners of the house from reaching it and expelled them from the place.

The occupation forces demolished a house under construction in the village three months ago, after it had threatened to demolish other homes under the pretext of building without a permit.

The pace of house demolitions is accelerating in the governorates of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, with the aim of preventing the expansion of construction in villages and towns to control land for the establishment of settlements.

The periodic report issued by Hamas indicated that the month of August 2020 witnessed an escalation in home demolitions, as the number of homes demolished reached (44), the highest number since the beginning of the year, in addition to dozens of homes whose residents were notified of demolition.

In addition, the number of destroyed properties, including shops, agricultural establishments, barracks and other facilities, reached (52) establishments, while the occupation confiscated (8) properties that varied between the confiscation of equipment and vehicles, and the number of raids of houses belonging to Palestinians reached (127) raids.

The report indicated that the Bethlehem, Jerusalem and Hebron areas are the most vulnerable to Israeli violations, with (292, 279, 254) violations, respectively.