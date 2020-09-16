‘No peace’ in Middle East without end to Israeli occupation: Abbas

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has harshly rebuked the normalization agreements signed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain with Israel at the White House, saying that peace in the Middle East region is only possible after Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied territories and recognition of Palestine’s rights to establish a state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas made the remark in a statement carried by Palestine’s official Wafa news agency on Tuesday, shortly after US President Donald Trump hosted a ceremony at the White House to sign agreements aiming to formalize ties between the UAE, Bahrain, and the occupying regime of Israel.

The deals were signed between Emirati and Bahraini Foreign Ministers, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the US president, also inking his blessing to the controversial accords.

Abu Dhabi and Manama signed the US-brokered deals after going back on their long-held assertions that they would normalize ties with the occupying regime only after Palestinians’ grievances were addressed and an independent Palestinian state was established with the holy city of Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

“The main problem is not between the countries that signed the agreements and the Israeli occupation authority, but with the Palestinian people who are suffering under occupation,” Abbas said in the statement.

“Everything that happened in the White House today in terms of signing agreements between the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Israeli occupation authority will not achieve peace in the region as long as the United States and the Israeli occupation authority do not recognize the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and continuous state on the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and resolve the Palestinian refugee issue in accordance with Resolution 194,” he added.