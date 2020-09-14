Israel Allocates Additional Resources to facilitate ‘Jewish settler immigration’ to Palestine

Bethlehem/PNN/ report by Madeeha Al-A’raj

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report, that two weeks on the Israeli High Court’s decision to evacuate and demolish buildings in the random settlement outpost of ‘Mitzpe Karamim’ within three years, the Israeli government mobilized to search for a way out that would prevent the implementation of the decision by enacting a law in the Knesset.

This came after the Minister of Settlement, Tzachi Hanegbi, Director General of the PM’s Office, Ronen Peretz, the Chairman of the Council of ‘Binyamin’ settlements in the Ramallah area, Yisrael Gantz, and settlers from “Mitzpe Karamim” to enact such a law, which legitimizes settlement construction on lands with private Palestinian ownership.

The alternative prime minister and Israeli security minister, Benny Gantz, the head of the Kahol Lavan’ party also expressed his support for the settlers in their endeavor to nullify the Court’s decision to demolish and evacuate buildings in that random outpost, where Gantz sent a letter to Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit asking him to act to annul the court’s decision, and wrote in a letter that “it is possible to submit a request to the Court for further deliberations,” claiming that “the ruling leads to a harsh result and it is worth asking the court to review its decision again.” The Israeli Minister of Justice, Avi Nissan Corin, who is also from “Kahol Lavan”, demanded that the Court reconsider its decision.

Army Minister Benny Gantz is heading to approve the construction of 5,000 new settlement units in various areas of the West Bank and that the new settlement units will be established in large settlement blocs and isolated settlements. He also intends to push construction plans in the major settlement such as “Beit El, Shilo, Nikodim, and Har Bracha.”

As for the absorption of new Jewish immigrants, the occupation authorities have recently started building residential buildings consisting of 10 floors in a number of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Gabriel Klugman, CEO of Kadima for business and construction, was quoted as confirming that his company is currently building two modern 10-story buildings in “Beit El settlement” north of Ramallah. He explained that each building will include the latest designs and technology, such as the luxury buildings in Tel Aviv, allowing the features of separate construction and garden in the settlements to encourage new settlers. He indicated that this multi-story building would be in all settlements of Judea and Samaria (the Jewish name for the West Bank), in a way that would ensure the absorption of large numbers of settlers.

In this context, the Israeli government approved last Thursday an increase in the Israeli general budget by NIS 11 billion, most of which is allocated to the Israeli army, and includes increasing allocations for the disabled, encouraging the “immigration” of Falasha Jews, and strengthening settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. According to the plan of the Israeli government, the new increase in the budget will be allocated for the benefit of security, increasing the allocations for people with special needs by NIS 900 million, and receiving 2000 immigrants of Falasha Jews by NIS 180 million.

On the other hand, last week, the Zionist occupation authorities seized two ancient castles in the Salfit Governorate in Khirbet Deir Sama’n, located northwest of the town of Kafr-Dik, after they published a written announcement in Hebrew declaring the seizure of the two aforementioned sites, The targeted areas are archaeological ones, registered according to the treasury in Plot No. 2 under the name Khirbet Deir Samaan Archaeological Site.

The occupation forces recently started building housing units and placed a sign indicating a new settlement outpost called “Leshem” on the lands of the villages of Deir Ballut and Kafr al-Dik, giving the Palestinian owners of the lands the right to object the decision within 60 days.

These two castles were built in the fourth century AD and include wells and pools and houses carved into the rocks and their roads are paved with mosaics. The occupation authorities wanted to control the two sites years ago, and they have recently begun surrounding the Khirbet Deir Sema’n with residential settlement units, in addition to its efforts to annex the monastery of Qala’ to the Bedouel settlement built on the lands of the citizens.