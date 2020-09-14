BDS : Tuesday’s White House photo-op won’t lead to peace or justice

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Palestinian-led BDS Movement has just released a statement on tomorrow’s planned White House event marking the deals between the UAE, Bahrain, Israel, and the US.

The BDS Movement said that Tuesday’s White House photo-op won’t lead to peace or justice. It’s a cynical deal by corrupt, fanatic Israeli, Emirati, Bahraini, and US rulers to sustain their brutal repression and rights violations.

Our response: intensify pressure for a military embargo on apartheid Israel.

The UAE and Bahrain’s dictators are selling out the Palestinian people, ignoring their own citizens, for their belligerent and capitalist interests. Their deals with Trump and Netanyahu will only escalate apartheid Israel’s ongoing land theft, ethnic cleansing, and the siege of 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza ghetto.

Supported by the absolute majority in the Arab world and progressives worldwide, Palestinians will continue to resist Israeli oppression and insist on our right to freedom, justice, and equality. We call for lawful, targeted sanctions to stop Israel’s occupation and apartheid.

In July, Palestinian civil society called for sanctions on Israel in response to Israeli annexation. Notable figures from the Global South and from the Arab world have responded by supporting the Palestinian call.