Amnesty on Arab-Israeli normalization: Any process seeking ‘just’ solution to Palestinian issue must halt settlements

Bethlehem/PNN/

Amnesty International has reacted to the latest revelations of Arab-Israeli normalization, saying any process aimed at finding a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must include the removal of illegal settlements.

In a post published on Twitter on Saturday, the rights group said all Israeli systematic human rights violations against Palestinians must come to an end, while justice and compensation must be paid to victims of crimes as per international law.

No agreement “can change the legal duties of Israel as an occupying power in according with international humanitarian law and international human rights law, nor deprive the Palestinians of their rights and protections guaranteed by international law,” the tweet added.

This came shortly after Bahrain declared it would follow the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the normalization of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel.