Highest daily number of cases in Palestine since start of pandemic

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila said that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 68.5%, while the rate of active cases reached 30.9%, and the death rate was 0.6% of all infections.

Meanwhile, 1000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Palestine, the highest record of daily cases since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases were distributed according to the following: Hebron Governorate (101), Nablus Governorate (82), Bethlehem Governorate (51), Qalqilya Governorate (35), Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate (112), Jenin (14), Jericho and Al-Aghwar ( 30), Tubas (28), Tulkarm (18), Salfit (22), the Gaza Strip (195), the suburbs of Jerusalem (57), the city of Jerusalem (255).

The Minister of Health indicated that there are 31 patients in intensive care rooms, including 10 patients on artificial respirators.