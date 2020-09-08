Palestine: 10 deaths, 717 cases of COVID-19 during past 24 hours

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila said that the rate of recovery from the Coronavirus in Palestine reached 68.2%, while the rate of active infections reached 31.2%, and the death rate was 0.6% of all infections.

The ministry also announced that today 10 deaths and 717 new cases of Coronavirus had been recorded during the past 24 hours after 5560 examinations were carried out in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Health indicated that there are 30 patients in the intensive care rooms, including 3 patients on artificial respirators.

The total number of cases in Palestine thus rises to 35,518, 9,394 of whom are active cases, and 26,230 are currently at-home quarantine.