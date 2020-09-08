New industrial settlement area to consolidate annexation and erase the green Line

By: Madeeha Al-A’raj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for defending land and resisting settlements ( nbprs ) stated in its latest weekly report , that since 1967, the Israeli occupation colonial expansion in West Bank is still active, especially in Tulkarm Governorate. Recently, the settlement authorities have taken a series of arbitrary measures against the Palestinian people and their property, through confiscating large areas of their lands for the benefit of settlement projects, and spent billions of NIS in building settlements, outposts, and new industrial zones. Estimation showed that there are more than 300 Israeli factories in the West Bank, distributed in belts and settlement industrial zones, most of which are industrial zones that are extremely dangerous to the environment and health. It is also estimated that by the end of 2018, the occupation authorities and settlement councils have built about 25 industrial zones on the West Bank lands, of which 350 factories.

These settlement and the industrial areas are distributed among the various governorates in the West Bank, such as the industrial zone of Shahak belonging to the settlement of Shaked in the Jenin Governorate, the factories for packaging and export of dates in Tubas Governorate and the Jordan Valley, as well as industries for agricultural and animal wealth belonging to the settlement of Shdmut Mijula, the Allon Moreh industrial area of ​​the settlement of Allon Moreh in Nablus governorate, which specializes in aluminum, leather tanning, chemical cleaning products, plastics, fiberglass, and Nitzani Shalom Industrial Zone in Tulkarm Governorate, west of Tulkarm on the Green Line; Which includes the factories of Gishuri, Shahaf, Yamit and others specialized in the production of pesticides, agricultural fertilizers, fiberglass for thermal insulation and others, and the industrial zone of the settlement of El-Fei Menashe, Karni Shimron, Amnuel and Kadumim, distributed between the governorates of Nablus and Qalqilya and specialized in the manufacture of cleaning materials, aluminum, fiberglass tubes, paper industry, iron industry and other industrial area in Salfit Governorate, which is distributed over Barkan Industrial Zone, Ariel Industrial area, Ali Zahav Industrial area, and Kanah Industrial Area, where the plastics industry, iron industry, food products, leather tanning, batteries, aluminum industry and air-conditioning industry are widespread; It is affiliated with the existing settlements in the governorate, and the industrial zone of Ma’aleh Ephraim in Jericho Governorate, specializes in manufacturing masks against gases, chemical weapons, military industrial products.

Furthermore, in the middle of the western area, industrial zones are many, such as, the Modiin Industrial Zone, Mafo Horon Industrial Zone, the Industrial Zone of Shilo, which relies on industry, fiberglass, cement, leather tanning industry, the rubber industry, plastic industry, as well as Aluminum.. While there are 2 industrial areas in the Jerusalem Governorate, they are the “Mishor Adumim” industrial zone that belongs to the Ma’ale Adumim Binyamin Industrial Settlement. They produce Aluminum, wine industry and food supplies. The industrial zone belts are also spread in the Bethlehem and Hebron Governorates. In the Bethlehem Governorates there are the Beitar Illit industrial zone affiliated to the settlement of Beitar Illit and the Efrat industrial zone, as well as related to the manufacture of chemicals, chlorine and others.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged during a press conference that accompanied by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, and US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien in occupied Jerusalem, not to evacuate any settlement or evacuate any settler in the West Bank. In this context also, the absolute majority of the members of the Israeli Knesset supports a bill requiring a public referendum before evacuating any settlement in the West Bank, which was prepared by the President of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, Zvi Hauser, and has the support of deputies from the Likud, Right, Yisrael Beiteinu, and Haredi parties. This represents 68 deputies out of 120, as the bill will be put to the vote in the Knesset within weeks, and the law aims to prevent the implementation of the Supreme Court’s decision, from last week, to evacuate and demolish homes in the settlement of Mitzpe Karamim, even though they are built on private Palestinians’ land.