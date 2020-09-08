Jordan: International flights into Jordanian airports resumed

Amman/PNN/

The Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has announced that international flights into Jordanian airports resumed on the 8th of September 2020.

Countries and regions have been categorized depending on strict health measures into green, yellow, and red areas with each category having its own specific requirements for travel and entry into Jordan.

These measures and the procedure of approval for flying into the country can be found on www.visitjordan.gov.jo

For any inquiries regarding entering Jordan, please visit the website or contact [email protected]