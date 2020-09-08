7 prisoners in Ofer contracted COVID-19

PNN/ Ramallah/

The prison administration of “Ofer” prison informed the prisoners that (7) new prisoners had been infected with the Coronavirus in Sections (14) and (17), which are the so-called “Al-Mabar” sections, where newly arrested detainees are being held.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said that the danger is escalating to the fate of the prisoners, who today face the danger of the prison and the danger of the epidemic, adding that the factor that increases the level of danger is that the narrative related to prisoners’ injuries is confined to the narrative of the prison administration, which continues to use the epidemic as a tool of repression and abuse against prisoners.

PPS pointed out that since the end of last August, 14 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ofer Prison, and they are among the (24) cases recorded among the prisoners since the beginning of the epidemic, including two prisoners whose infection was discovered a day after their release.

PSS stressed the need for international human rights institutions, led by the International Red Cross, to assume their required responsibilities in light of this dangerous development, which requires double effort and double pressure on the occupation to allow the presence of a neutral medical committee that oversees the results and samples of prisoners, and pressure to stop the daily arrests, which In addition to the presence of the guards, their contact with the prisoners, and the frequent transfers, they are the main sources of transmission of the virus to prisoners.

It is noteworthy that the occupation has transformed some sections of prisons into so-called “quarantine” centers, in which the minimum health care conditions are not met. Rather, the injured prisoner faces a double isolation process, and his life conditions are harsh.

The Prisoners Club renewed its basic demand for the release of sick prisoners, the elderly and children with the continued spread of the epidemic, and pressure to allow the presence of a neutral international medical committee to participate in inspecting the prisoners and to ensure their safety.