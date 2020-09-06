Tayseer Khaled: US administration stances on terrorism are corrupt and immoral

PNN/ Ramallah/

Tayseer Khaled, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, described the US administration’s stances toward terrorism as unethical through which it practices blackmail against several countries, and violates their sovereignty, independence and ruling regimes, including Sudan, Serbia and Kosovo, for normalization.

Their relations with Israel and the opening of their embassies in occupied Jerusalem, weeks before the presidential elections in the United States of America, in order to improve Donald Trump’s chances of winning these elections, which will be held on the third of next November.

This came in response to an interview conducted by Sudanese Foreign Minister Omar Qamar al-Din in an interview with the Sudanese newspaper Al-Tayyar on Saturday, in which he said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came to Khartoum on the twenty-fifth of last month. Augustus proposed Melvin, the first of which was normalization between Sudan and Israel, and the second suggested removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, placing the two files in one deal, and the US administration promised to study the possibility of removing Sudan. From the American list of states sponsoring terrorism, in exchange for the official normalization of its relations with Israel.

Tayseer Khaled called on the people of all countries and their political forces that are exposed to acts of extortion from the American administration, especially from the US State Department and Trump’s team, to tamper with the affairs of the Middle East and the Arab countries. And the Islamic world that acts responsibly and courageously and stands by the Palestinian people in their just national struggle, their right to self-determination and defense of the dignity, sovereignty and independence of their people, and their right to choose their own systems to bear the tremendous consequences. Pressure to normalize relations with Israel in contradiction to the will and interests of their people, and to reject the policy of interfering in its internal affairs and imposing dictates on it and pushing it to act in violation of international law and international legitimacy, in order to improve the chances of a corrupt populist president who does not value the weight of law and the values ​​of freedom and justice.