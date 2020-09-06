MoH: Virus outbreak in Gaza would be faster due to dense population

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila about the rapid spread of the Corona virus in the Gaza Strip, saying that its spread in the Gaza Strip will be different from all countries of the world due to the high population density.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio this morning, Al-Kaila said that the ministerial delegation of five ministers, which arrived Friday in the southern Gaza governorates discussed health measures there to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

Al-Kaila explained that 20 trucks will arrive today in the Gaza Strip loaded with medicines and medical supplies, and that 10 thousand swabs have been sent for tests.

According to the Ministry website, the total number of cases in Palestine hit 33,250, 10,465 of which are currently active, with 199 deaths. Meanwhile, there are 711 active cases in the Gaza Strip with 7 deaths which grew tremendously the past few days.