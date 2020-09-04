Independence Day of Malta celebrated at the SOS Children’s village in Palestine

Bethlehem/PNN/

On Thursday 3 September 2020, the outgoing Representative of the Republic of Malta in Ramallah, Palestine, Mr. Reuben Gauci and his spouse, Dr. Olga V Gauci, celebrated the 56th anniversary of Malta’s attainment of Independence on 21 September 1964. In view of the COVID19 situation, Maltese National Day was celebrated among the students and teachers at the SOS Children’s Village in Bethlehem, Palestine along with the participation of the Governor of Ramallah, H.E. Laila Ghannam, and the Governor of Bethlehem, H.E. Kamel Humeid.

The National Director of SOS Children’s Villages in Palestine, Mr. Mohammed Shalaideh was also present at the event and conveyed his thanks to the Government and People of Malta for their generous gesture of funding 160 schoolbags for Palestinian school children.

During the event, which took place under strict COVID19 prevention protocols, the Maltese Representative and his spouse handed out school bags to students at SOS Children’s Village.

In a short TV interview, Mr. Gauci said that Malta and Palestine have always been close and will continue to be close, as they had so much in common.

The SOS Children’s Villages started working in Bethlehem in 1968. The organization runs a family strengthening program which enables children who are at risk of losing the care of their family to continue living with their families.