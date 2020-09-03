Israel to demolish five homes in Birin

PNN/ Hebron/

The Israeli occupation army on Wednesday handed out demolition notices to five Palestinian citizens to displace their families in Birin village in Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron.

Local official Rateb al-Rajoub said that the citizens received demolition notices issued by the Israeli army’s civil administration against five homes at the pretext that they were built with no permits.

The Israeli army has given the families living in these homes 96 hours to evacuate them before its bulldozers come to demolish them.

Dozens of women and children will be rendered homeless if the demolitions are carried out.

The Israeli army systematically carries out demolitions across the occupied Palestinian territories, including in Masafer Yatta to force the local residents to leave their areas in order to seize the lands for settlement expansion projects.