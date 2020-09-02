Israeli Occupation Solders kneels on Palestinian’s neck in West Bank protest

Tulkarm/PNN/

New footage has emerged from the occupied West Bank, showing Israeli forces brutally confront an elderly Palestinian man during a protest held near the city of Tulkarm.

The video shows an Israeli soldier push the old man named Khairy Hanoun 63 years old to the ground and kneel on his neck — a grim reminder of the US police violence and racial injustice that led to the murder of unarmed African American George Floyd in May.

The 46-year-old died after a white officer knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground for nine minutes in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dozens of protesters were also injured in clashes in Tulkarm on Tuesday, with Israeli forces firing tear gas and live rounds to disperse the demonstrators.

The protests come against the Israeli’s plans to build new illegal settlements in a number of Palestinian villages near the northern West Bank city.

Tulkarm Governor Issam Abu Bakr, who participated in the protest, said the rallies would continue until the settlement project, which is a threat to Tulkarm, was halted.

US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisions Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows Israel to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The plan also denies Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homeland, among other controversial terms.

The plan was immediately rejected by all Palestinians. It has triggered waves of protest rallies around the globe as well.

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem.