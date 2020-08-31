Tayseer Khaled: US pilgrimage to the region preparing for a new Middle East led by Israel

Ramallah/PNN/

Tayseer Khaled, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, described in an interview with the media the American moves in the region, starting with the visit of the US President’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner on a visit to Israel on his way to the United Arab Emirates, and days before the US Secretary of State to Israel and Arab countries including Sudan Bahrain and the Emirates as a pilgrimage, which precedes the presidential elections in the United States of America, amid discrepancies in the chances of winning between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in favor of the latter, according to the latest opinion polls in the United States of America.

He added: What drives these American delegations to the pilgrims in the region in these particular circumstances? Is it the celebration of normalization between the United Arab Emirates and Israel or does it go beyond that towards a regional achievement that is presented as a gift to both the American president and the Israeli prime minister, which improves Donald Trump’s chances of winning after a series of disappointments and failures in his foreign policy, in North Korea, the Islamic Republic in Iran, Bolivarian Venezuela and the People’s Republic of China, and at the same time helping Netanyahu to escape from the demonstrations that surround him in his official residence in Balfour Street in Jerusalem or in his surroundings in Caesarea and from corruption files threatening to detain him behind bars.

He explained that the motives for these pilgrims are intertwined and manifold, as normalization between Israel, which occupies the territories of three Arab countries, namely Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, deserves, but this is the tip of the iceberg in a wider ocean than the borders of normalization, where the strings of these movements unfold from a plan that expands to other capitals in the Middle East. and Africa.

If the matter is limited to a normalization ceremony with the Emirates, then there is nothing exciting in the American presidential elections, and certainly, nothing new is worthy for Netanyahu, and for this reason, the aim of this pilgrimage, is to prepare for a regional conference for normalization the relation not only between Israel and Arab countries, but surpass them towards countries but also African countries such as Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and an international presence where it was discussed at the Quartet meeting, which the US administration called for about a week ago.

Tayseer Khaled warned of the dire consequences of the US president’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner’s use of some Arab leaders to attend the signing ceremony for normalization between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, which the US administration plans to establish in the White House. As part of the campaign that helps enhance Donald Trump’s chances of winning the presidential elections scheduled for the third of next November, where Kushner flirts with a number of Arab leaders, and on the other hand uses pressure on a number of other leaders to push them to attend The ceremony is to achieve the goal as part of his mission agenda in the region, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is a Christian Zionist, pledges to expand the image in an attempt to build a new regional alliance that marginalizes the role of the Arab League and dedicates the presence and leadership of Israeli occupation state in the region.