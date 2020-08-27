MoH: Epidemiological situation in the Gaza Strip is dangerous

PNN/ Gaza/

The Ministry of Health and the Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced in a press conference held late on Wednesday night that the number of Corona patients was constantly increasing, leading to the decision of extending lockdown for 72 hours.

The press conference meant to talk about the latest developments in the spread of the Corona-virus in the Gaza Strip, where Dr. Youssef Abu Al-Reesh, Undersecretary of the Gaza Ministry of Health, confirmed that the main current aim is to contain and reduce the spread of the Corona virus

Dr. Abu Al-Rish added that they “have succeeded in delaying the arrival of the virus to the Gaza Strip,” but at the same time, he expected more cases of Coronavirus in Gaza.

Official statistics by the Ministry of Health show that the number of cases inside the Gaza Strip reached 25 cases and two deaths.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health in the occupied West Bank, Kamal Al-Shakhra, stressed that the epidemiological situation in the Gaza Strip is dangerous, given that it is a closed and crowded area.

Dr. Al-Shakra stated in a radio interview with “Voice of Palestine” that the Ministry is in contact with doctors and preventive medicine in the governorates of the Gaza Strip, and officials in the Ministry of Health who are communicated with them on a daily basis.

He pointed out that his ministry asked Gaza to determine the basic needs to confront the Corona virus, and the necessary needs will be provided to the Gaza Strip during the next two days, according to the necessary requirements.