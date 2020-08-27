IOF demolish Al-Araqib Bedouin village for 177th time

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation authorities demolished on Thursday the tents of Al-Araqib Bedouin village for the 177th time, while residents are still deprived of recognition and threatened with displacement in the Negev region.

The village was demolished them last time on March 5, 2020.This is the sixth time that the authorities have demolished the tents of the modest people of Al-Araqib since the beginning of this year 2020, but the people re-erect them every time from wood and nylon cover to protect them from the extreme heat in light of the hot weather and despite the Corona pandemic.

The Israeli authorities continue to demolish Al-Araqib village since 2000, in their repeated attempts to push the villagers to frustration and despair and displace them from their lands.

The authorities pursue the people of Al-Araqib in a number of ways, the last of which was the conviction of Sheikh Sayyah al-Turi and his two sons, Saif and Aziz, in addition to the activist Salim al-Turi and others, with several charges under the pretext of building without a license and claiming “seizing state lands.”

It is noteworthy that Arab towns witnessed an escalation in the demolition of homes, shops and industrial workshops under the pretext of non-licensing, as happened in Ain Mahal, Jaffa, Shfaram, Kafr Qasim, Qalansawa, Kafr Yasif, Arara, Umm al-Fahm, Lod, Jaffa, Sakhnin, Harfish and others.