IOF demolished another home in Jerusalem this morning

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday morning demolished the home of a Palestinian citizen in the Ein Al-Lawza neighborhood in Silwan town, south of occupied Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses reported that large the IOF were largely deployed in the neighborhood in preparation for the demolition, and that the Israeli soldiers brought special equipment to demolish the one-story house, located in a narrow neighbourhood.

Yesterday evening, IOF forced another Jerusalemite citizen demolish his own house in the town of Sur Baher in occupied Jerusalem.