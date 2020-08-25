Gaza Strip in lockdown upon announcing four cases of COVID-19

PNN/ Gaza/

The Government Media and Information Center in Gaza announced on Monday evening that 4 new cases of the new Corona virus (Covid 19) have been recorded inside the Gaza Strip.

In a press conference held in Gaza City, the Center announced  complete lockdown on all governorates of the Gaza Strip, including suspension of working and non-working hours in all facilities for a period of 48 hours, starting Monday night.

The statement said that “the decision includes governmental and private workplaces, educational institutions, mosques, markets, wedding venues, gym clubs, and prevented gatherings.

