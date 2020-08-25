1,459 recoveries and 585 new cases of COVID-19 in Palestine

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Minister of Health, Dr. May Al-Kaila recorded 1,459 new recoveries of people infected with Coronavirus during the past 24 hours from various governorates, which is the highest recovery toll on a daily basis since the start of the Corona pandemic.

Minister Al-Kaila added in a press release today, Tuesday, that the recovery rate increased to 67.5%, while the rate of active cases decreased to 31.9%, while the death rate stabilized at 0.6%.

She added that during the past 24 hours, 3 new deaths were recorded, and it was announced yesterday evening, while 585 new cases were recorded in various governorates.

Minister Al-Kaila indicated that the new cases were distributed as follows: Hebron Governorate (231), Nablus Governorate (21), Bethlehem Governorate (47) Qalqilya Governorate (32), Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate (56), Jenin Governorate (2), Jericho and Al Aghwar (18), Salfit Governorate (4), Tulkarm Governorate (10), Tubas (3), Jerusalem Governorate (157), including 37 in the suburbs, Gaza Strip (4).

The Minister of Health added that new recoveries were recorded in: Bethlehem Governorate (280), Jerusalem Suburbs (172), Jerusalem City (167), Salfit Governorate (10), Tulkarm Governorate (12), Hebron Governorate (793), Tubas Governorate ( 2), Nablus governorate (23).

The Minister of Health indicated that there are 28 patients in the intensive care rooms, including 5 patients on artificial respirators.