The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah condemn death sentence issued in Gaza

Jerusalem /PNN/

The European Union Representative issues the following statement in agreement with the EU Heads of Mission in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah condemn the death sentence issued in the Gaza Strip on 18 August 2020.

The EU Missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah recall their firm opposition under all circumstances to the use of capital punishment. The EU considers that the abolition of the death penalty contributes to the protection of human dignity and the progressive development of human rights. It considers capital punishment to be cruel and inhuman, that it fails to provide deterrence to criminal behavior, and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

The de facto authorities in Gaza must refrain from carrying out any executions of prisoners and comply with the moratorium on executions put in place by the Palestinian Authority, pending the abolition of the death penalty in line with the global trend and following the signing of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.